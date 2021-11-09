Situation on border with Belarus will continue to escalate, warns Polish defense minister

WARSAW, November 9./TASS/. Polish authorities expect that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border won’t calm down, it will continue to escalate, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told an emergency meeting of the lower house of the Polish parliament on Tuesday.

"The situation on the border won’t calm down quickly, it rather will escalate," he said. "Currently, about 13,000 soldiers are on duty on the border," the defense minister noted. "Soldiers are stationed along the whole border between Poland and Belarus," he added.

According to Mariusz Blaszczak, five helicopters are used and military help the engineer troops that are now building barriers on the border to prevent migrants from storming it, giving the Polish services time to react.

"Acts of aggression may spill from the border into Polish cities if we fail to contain this war of migrants," the minister warned, noting that most of the migrants were young men.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland deteriorated dramatically on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side and are not leaving the border zone. Some of them have tried to cross into Poland by cutting razor wire fences. The European Union accuses Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and urges sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko blamed the situation on Western countries themselves, since their action had prompted people to flee the war.