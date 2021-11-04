New version of Constitution of Belarus presented to Lukashenko

MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. A new version of the Constitution of Belarus has been presented to President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA news agency reported on Thursday.

"I have received the latest version of the Constitution, taking into account our latest agreements," the agency quoted the president at the meeting on finalizing the Constitution.

Lukashenko stressed that the Constitutional Commission had finished the work, proposed its own variants, and now a group of specialists is working on polishing the constitution. According to the President, it is necessary to work out the fundamental issues related to the preparation of constitutional amendments. The main ones include consolidating the role of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, redistributing powers between the executive government agencies, and others.

"I believe we will need one more meeting of the working group, and then, as promised, we will submit the version to the Constitutional Commission," Lukashenko said. In the future, a public discussion of the draft constitution will be held. The final version of the constitution will be submitted to a referendum, which is planned for the end of February 2022.