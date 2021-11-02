Lifting of restrictions on diplomatic presence to help mend Russia-US ties — ambassador

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. The lifting of all restrictions on the diplomatic presence of each other would be a first step in establishing a positive agenda in relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, addressing the participants in the Fort Ross Dialogue meeting. His speech was circulated by the Russian Embassy in Washington.

"There is much holding the relations back," Antonov stressed. "Problems abound. Our citizens face difficulties with visas. The Russian diplomatic property seized several years ago, including in San Francisco, has not yet been returned. Further sanctions are introduced," the ambassador added.

"For our part, we propose a positive plan of action. As a first step, we deem it necessary to nullify - on a reciprocal basis - all the restrictions on the diplomatic presence of each other," the ambassador said.

In response to the anti-Russian sanctions announced by Washington in April and yet another expulsion of Russian diplomats, Moscow introduced restrictions on hiring Russian and third country citizens by US diplomatic missions.

The US Embassy in Moscow reported that from May 12 it would reduce the number of consular services, including suspending the consideration of documents for visas that are not intended for diplomatic travel. The issuance of visas to the diplomats also slowed down visibly. Since August 1, the US Embassy in Russia has been operating with a skeleton staff of 120 employees.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that nobody was preventing the US embassy from filling up the quota of 455 diplomats through staff from the US.