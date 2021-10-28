Chinese city bordering Russia locked down — TV

BEIJING, October 28. /TASS/. The Chinese city of Heihe, located in the province of Heilongjiang on the Russian border, imposed strict quarantine measures due to several COVID-19 cases detected within the city limits, China Central Television reports.

The city’s non-essential businesses are now closed, while supermarkets, grocery stores, and pharmacies will be open for a limited time per day with all the necessary prevention measures are in place.

All the city’s neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding suburban villages, have introduced a tight lockdown with a single checkpoint. No more than one person per household is allowed to leave home if necessary and then return. In order to do that, they will have to go through the checkpoint for a temperature check, show they have a mask, and scan their "Health Declaration Code".

Public transport and taxi services are suspended in Heihe, with only ambulances and other emergency vehicles allowed to move freely. Residents may only use their personal vehicles when absolutely necessary.

A city of over 1.2 million, Heihe is located across the Amur river from the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk. The authorities of Heihe introduced a lockdown because of the growing number of local outbreaks in China. Over the last 24 hours, one confirmed COVID-19 case and three asymptomatic cases were reported in the city itself.

Earlier, a strict lockdown had been imposed in Ejin, Inner Mongolia and Lanzhou, Gansu Province.