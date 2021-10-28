Ukraine records all-time daily high of coronavirus cases — Health Ministry

KIEV, October 28. /TASS/. Ukraine recorded 26,071 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday.

"Ukraine recorded 26,071 coronavirus cases on October 27. There are 1,830 children and 477 medical workers among the new patients," the statement reads.

As many as 5,366 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10,006 recoveries and 576 deaths were reported in the past day. According to the Health Ministry, a record number of nearly 292,000 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine has so far recorded over 2.85 mln of coronavirus cases, more than 2.4 mln recoveries and 66,204 fatalities. National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexei Danilov warned earlier that the nation's daily coronavirus death toll could reach 1,000. According to him, there is a need to vaccinate 350,000-400,000 people every day.

The Ukrainian authorities continue to tighten quarantine restrictions. Eight of the country's regions have been marked red and another eight will join them on October 30. Some regions are facing acute shortages of oxygen, hospital beds and medical workers.