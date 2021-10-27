Afghanistan neighboring states agree to establish special envoys’ meeting mechanism

TEHRAN, October 27. /TASS/. Participants of the Tehran meeting on Afghanistan agreed to establish a mechanism for regular meetings of special envoys for Afghanistan and representatives of embassies in Kabul, according to the joint statement, published by Iranian Foreign Ministry Wednesday.

"Start the function of the mechanism of regular meetings of Special Envoys (representatives) for Afghanistan affairs as well as regular meetings of the representatives of Embassies in Kabul at an early date […] to jointly promote and hold consultations on details of relevant cooperation regularly for more concrete achievements," the statement says.

The sides also agreed to "call on the international community to further provide Afghanistan with more urgent humanitarian assistance including food, medicines, winter utilities etc., to prevent humanitarian crisis and refugee wave in Afghanistan."

"[We] call on the international community and donor countries to provide continued, adequate and proportionate financial support to the host countries of Afghan refugees, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and other neighboring countries of Afghanistan," the statement reads.

The participants agreed to "support a durable and realistic settlement of differences through dialogue and negotiation among relevant [Afghan] parties for achieving national reconciliation, lasting political solution and formation of an inclusive government."

"[We] call on international community to remain positively engaged with Afghanistan and develop long term roadmap to advance the agenda of political engagement, economic integration and regional connectivity," the statement reads.

Besides, the top diplomats thanked Iran for hosting the second round of the meeting and agreed to hold the third round in 2022 in China.

The Tehran meeting was attended by foreign ministers of Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi made video addresses. The first meeting in this format took place online on September 8.