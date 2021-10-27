Next batch of Sputnik Light vaccine delivered to Nicaragua — authorities

MEXICO CITY, October 27. /TASS/. Nicaraguan authorities received 896,000 doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light, the El 19 Digital government portal said on Wednesday.

"This vaccine will be used strictly for persons aged from 18 to 29 and for individuals aged 30 and above not vaccinated earlier," Health Minister of Nicaragua Marta Reyes told the online news outlet.

3,680,000 doses of the Sputnik Light were delivered to the country in total since October 15. Earlier, Nicaragua received 220,000 doses of each of the first and second components of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.