Russian diplomat believes UK possibly supplying Ukraine with missiles

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Missile supplies from Great Britain to Ukraine cannot be ruled out given the strained ties between the UK and Russia, said Konstantin Gavrilov, who is leading the Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna, on Monday, commenting on The Times’ report that London is negotiating weapons sales, including missiles, with Kiev.

"We have seen this information. Given the concrete conditions when someone, especially, the British, want to spite our country, this cannot be ruled out. But there must be red lines. The British understand this only too well. We understand and they understand," he noted, adding that corresponding Russian agencies are analyzing the situation.

The Times said citing its sources that the British Ministry of Defense is negotiating a deal with Ukraine on potential supplies of Brimstone missiles developed by MBDA’s British branch. According to the publication, such high-precision missiles cost about 100,000 pounds (138,000 US dollars) each could be placed on Ukrainian warships and warplanes. The British Air Force used such missiles during its operations in Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria.