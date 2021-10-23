Afghan foreign minister appointed by Taliban holds talks with UN envoy

CAIRO, October 23. /TASS/. Amir Khan Muttaqi, who was appointed by the Taliban (banned in Russia) as foreign minister in Afghanistan’s interim government, held a meeting in Kabul with Deborah Lyons, UN Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Saturday.

"At the talks, Ms. Lyons assured that the [mission] staff will be increased in order to provide humanitarian assistance [to Afghanistan]. In addition, she promised that she would visit the US to raise the issue of the recovery of Afghanistan’s banking system (or the unfreezing of Afghanistan’s blocked state reserves $9.4 billion worth)," the statement said.

According to the statement, "thanking Ms. Lyons for her efforts, Muttaqi confirmed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban’s name for the state) completely prepared to deliver humanitarian aid to all those in need in the country."

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, as Taliban forces swept into Kabul, without encountering any resistance. On September 6, they claimed full control of Afghanistan’s territory and on September 7, declared a new interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.