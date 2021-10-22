Kiev’s exit from Minsk accords to affect entire political world order — LPR minister

LUGANSK, October 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s possible withdrawal from the Minsk agreements will have an impact on the entire political world order, Vladislav Deinego, the plenipotentiary representative of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to the Contact Group seeking peace for Donbass and LPR foreign minister, said on Friday.

"There will be consequences for the entire world order, since key mechanisms of settlement, international law will be crossed out," he said at the roundtable discussion ‘Minsk Process: Realities and Trends’ organized by TASS.

The LPR envoy pointed out that Kiev’s exit from the agreements "will in principle call into question the effectiveness of the mechanisms behind the Minsk accords."

"Once they are ineffective, we have nearly nothing to have the situation stabilized in case of similar conflicts in other locations. There will be a chain reaction," Deinego explained.

The Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against Donbass in April 2014. The Minsk agreements are the cornerstone of peace in Donbass. Not only does the Package of Measures, known as Minsk-2, envisage a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and militias in the People’s Republics in Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR respectively), the weapons withdrawal, amnesty, the restoration of economic ties, but the deal also lays out a roadmap for constitutional reform in Ukraine based on dialogue with the DPR and LPR. The reform aims at decentralization, taking into account the special status of certain areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as well as local elections there.

The plan has not yet been implemented, in particular due to Kiev’s refusal to implement political clauses before the security issues are settled, in defiance of the sequence of steps envisaged in the Minsk agreements.