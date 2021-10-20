Russia to schedule repatriation flight from Afghanistan, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Moscow is working on scheduling a specific date for a repatriation flight from Afghanistan for Russian citizens, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov told journalists on the sidelines of the third session of the Moscow consultations on Wednesday.

"We are now working on it (the issue of organizing the flight - TASS), [we are] working on a specific date," he said in response to a question by TASS.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry reported earlier, on Wednesday, the participants of the Moscow-format consultations (Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) will discuss the prospects of the development of the military and political situation in Afghanistan as well as the efforts of the international community on preventing a humanitarian crisis in that country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the participants. Following the consultations, plans are in store to approve a joint statement.

The Moscow format emerged in 2017 on the basis of a six-party mechanism of consultations by the special envoys of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, and Pakistan.