Delegates to Moscow consultations to discuss situation in Afghanistan, says Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Participants in the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan set to be held on October 20 will discuss the political and military situation in the embattled country and the international community's efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis there, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The meeting is slated to discuss possible political and military developments in Afghanistan and prospects for the formation of an inclusive government. Ways to unite the international community's efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country will also be touched upon," the statement reads.

Representatives of ten countries of the region are expected to take part in the event, as well as a high-level delegation of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia). Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the meeting. Participants in the consultations are expected to adopt a joint statement. The Moscow consultations were launched in 2017 based on a six-party mechanism involving the special envoys of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.