Japan’s prime minister cuts working trip amid North Korean missile launches — Kyodo

TOKYO, October 19. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has interrupted his working trip to the country’s regions and decided to return to Tokyo after the North Korean missile launches, the Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the head of the Cabinet was in Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, this morning and then was to travel to Akita Prefecture in the north. However, after the missile launches, Kishida decided to return to Tokyo.

Furthermore, a meeting of the Japanese National Security Council is expected to be held today. The country’s prime minister is going to take part in it.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Tuesday into the Sea of Japan with no reports of casualties or damage to fishing vessels. Further details about the type of missiles and the area of their impact have not been provided yet.

Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces previously announced the launch of one ballistic missile by North Korea towards the Sea of Japan. According to its data, the missile was fired not far from the coastal city of Sinpo in South Hamgyong Province. The South Korean JoongAng Ilbo daily newspaper, citing a military source, reported that Pyongyang was likely to test a submarine ballistic missile.