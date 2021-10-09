Kurz announces his resignation as Austrian chancellor

VIENNA, October 9. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has decided to step down in the wake of an ongoing investigation into his alleged complicity in bribery and breach of trust, he announced at a news conference on Saturday.

Kurz suggested that President Alexander Van der Bellen should appoint Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg as acting head of government.

Kurz will remain the leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party and will take a seat at the National Council (the lower house of parliament).