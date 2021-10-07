Lambda and Mu coronavirus strains not found in Russia — research institute

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Lambda and Mu variants of coronavirus have not been found in Russia, while the Delta strain is dominating in all countries, Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Russian sanitary watchdog, Vasily Akimkin, said on Thursday.

"On September 21, the World Health Organization (WHO) revised the positions and left only two aspects: [categories] that cause concern - Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, and the categories arousing interest - Lambda and Mu," Akimkin said.

"Moreover, we must say that we had the first four categories in Russia, but they were not widespread, with the exception of Delta, which is currently dominating in all countries. As for Lambda and Mu, they were not found here," the director told an all-Russia scientific and practical conference that included also foreign participants and looked into modern immunoprophylaxis.

The share of the Delta variant in coronavirus cases across Russia is about 98-100%. "As of today, the variants that require special attention according to the WHO - Beta, Gamma and Lambda, are practically absent and they don’t form epidemic hotbeds with numerous cases of the disease. However, it is expedient to continue monitoring the emergence of these variants among the people who enter Russia from the epidemiologically unsafe countries," he summed up.