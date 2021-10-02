Voting in local elections ends in Georgia

TBILISI, October 2. /TASS/. Voting stations for local municipal elections in Georgia closed at 20:00 local time. According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout as of 17:00 (16:00 Moscow time) reached 41.35%.

Residents of the country elected deputies of city and regional assemblies, as well as mayors of 64 municipalities, including Tbilisi. City and district assemblies in Georgia are put together under a mixed system - proportional and majority. The passage barrier for Tbilisi city council is 2.5%, for other municipalities - 3%. A total of 43 parties participated in the elections.