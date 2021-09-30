Erdogan says necessary to implement agreements with Russia on Kurdish units in Syria

ANKARA, September 30. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he thinks it necessary to implement its agreements with Russia concerning the presence of Kurdish units in a number of Syrian regions.

"It is necessary to implement the agreements with Russia geared to cease the presence of the YPG/PKK (People’s Protection Units and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK, both outlawed in Turkey - TASS) terrorist organization in these regions," Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying onboard a plane on his way back from the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

According to the Turkish leader, he "focused on the problem of the YPG/PKK presence" during his talks with Putin.