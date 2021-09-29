Putin’s two-week period of self-isolation is over — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. From today Russian President Vladimir Putin has finished his two-week self-isolation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Wednesday. Today in Sochi the head of state is planning to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in person and other events.

"As far as the exit from the self-isolation regime, de facto we can see that it is no longer a self-isolation," Kremlin spokesman said specifying that had Putin completed his self-isolation.

Answering the question of anti-epidemic security measures at today's meeting between Putin and Erdogan, Peskov said: "Such contacts are preceded by the information exchange of relevant services, all necessary precautionary measures are being taken".

On September 14, the Russian President announced that some isolated coronavirus cases had been uncovered in the Kremlin, thus he had to self-isolate. Therefore, the president completed his two-week quarantine which Rospotrebnadzor recommends after contact with the infected. Putin spent this period in his residence in Novo-Ogarevo. As Peskov has repeatedly stressed, the head of state carries on his traditional workload and his busy schedule.