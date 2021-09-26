Kabul residents note food price hike, drugs shortage

KABUL, September 26. /TASS/. The uncertainty and chaos of the first days after the Taliban’s [outlawed in Russia] rise to power gradually gives way to the new reality accepted by Kabul residents, TASS reports. The problem of earning money and the possibility of supporting themselves with basic-needs products comes to the forefront, city dwellers say.

Streets in the capital of Afghanistan may appear to be even calmer and safer than earlier. A lot of traffic is mainly generated by tax drivers and owners of small shuttle buses. Drivers complain however that they hardly manage to earn anything because of hiking fuel prices. "Gasoline prices gallop by 20% or by 40% against early August; no stability, queues at retail sites do not allow planning and counting on anything," they say.

Growing food prices due to the food import to a significant extent from Iran and Pakistan and the national currency drop cannot but affect the mood of buyers and sellers. "Flour prices hiked by 30%, vegetables - by 50%; it is difficult to find certain cereals and many required pharmaceuticals," Kabul dwellers note.

Restrictions of cash withdrawals with banks-not more than 20,000 afghani or $200 per week - lead to particular complications. International money transfers are limited.

"The issue of survival comes now to the forefront and the threat of misery is the primary cause of despair," Kabul dwellers add.