US lawmakers support amendment tightening sanctions against Russian sovereign debt

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. The US House of Representative unanimously approved the defense budget amendment that forbids US citizens from buying or selling newly-issued Russian sovereign obligations on both primary and secondary market due to the alleged Russian interference in US elections, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

According to the amendment, the ban would cover obligations in any currency, issued by the Central Bank of Russia, the National Welfare Fund of Russia and the Federal Treasury of Russia with maturity of over 14 days. The initiative also tasks the US Director of National Intelligence provide reports to the US president on possible interference in presidential and congressional elections. The president will then have to decide whether to suspend or to extend these sanctions.

The US Chamber of Commerce already spoke against this initiative, stating that it will restrict US banks’ ability to serve their corporate clients working in Russia. The Chamber believes that this amendment will insignificantly affect Russia’s ability to obtain funds on global markets, while seriously damaging American companies’ operation in Russia.

Russia repeatedly denied all accusation of interference in US elections, and US authorities presented no evidence of such interference.