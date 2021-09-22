Some 40 mln Russians fully inoculated against COVID-19 — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, September 22. / TASS /. Almost 40 mln Russians have received both components of the COVID-19 vaccine, Anna Popova, the Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, announced on Wednesday.

"Today, almost 40 mln adults have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 in Russia," Popova told the NTV channel.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, over 7 mln Russians have had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. As the sanitary watchdog previously noted, Russia needs to vaccinate at least 80% of the population in order to develop herd immunity. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, 90 mln people need to be vaccinated and this goal is likely to be achieved by November 1, 2021.

Russia launched mass vaccination against COVID-19 among the residents above 18 in the country’s regions on January 18. The country has registered four coronavirus vaccines: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of the Health Ministry, EpiVacCorona produced by the Vector State Research Center of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing and the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center’s CoviVac jab. The Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac drugs are two-component, while Sputnik Light is one-component.