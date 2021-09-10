Lockdown on Ohio airbase lifted

TASS, September 10. Authorities have lifted a lockdown earlier imposed on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (Ohio, US) with security sweeps having been conducted in response to an active shooter alert, the press service for the 88th Air Base Wing stated on Friday.

"All clear. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has given the All clear. Lockdown has been lifted," the statement reads.

There are no reports about any victims or details about the checks.

On Thursday evening, Wright-Patterson Base was put into emergency mode after reports of a then-active shooter at the National Reconnaissance Office.