Rebel attack on presidential palace in Conakry repelled

PRETORIA, September 5. /TASS/. Guinea’s presidential guards have repelled an attack by rebels from the special force on the presidential palace in the capital city Conakry, Reuters said on Sunday, citing the Guinean defense ministry.

According to the ministry, security forces are restoring order. The ministry however said nothing about President Alpha Conde’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the rebel leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said that the president had been arrested. Guinean social networks shared a video showing the president surrounded by armed special forces soldiers.