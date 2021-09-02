Japans needs to normalize relations with Russia — Italy’s ambassador to Tokyo

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Tokyo needs to normalize relations with Russia due to a number of reasons, including economic ones, Italy’s Ambassador to Japan Giorgio Starace, who will soon head his country’s diplomatic mission in Russia, said on Thursday.

According to the Italian diplomat, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believed in partnership with Russia and sought to give an impetus to the bilateral talks. "Abe took part in the EEF’s plenary session four times, initiated meetings in the 2+2 format, and spoke in favor of the development of economic cooperation with Russia," he said. "Of course, the countries do have some unsettled problems, namely the territorial dispute. But despite that, Japan needs to normalize relations with Russia."

"It is necessary for Japan due to economic reasons, among others, since Russian gas is very important for Tokyo," Starace stressed. "On its part, Italy, which maintains privileged political relations with both Russia and Japan is ready to create conditions for the continuation of such cooperation and overcoming the existing tensions between the sides."

It was reported earlier that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would not take part in the current Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and would not issue a video address.