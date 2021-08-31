Pentagon announces Afghanistan war is over

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. The war in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign for the US, has ended, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

He told CNN that all American troops had been withdrawn from Afghanistan, marking the end of the war.

Apart from that, when Kirby was asked if the US armed forces could potentially take part in the evacuation mission to airlift the remaining Americans out of the country he underlined that the Pentagon sees no role for service members in this issue.

The United States finished the evacuation of civilians from Kabul and ended their entire mission in Afghanistan on August 30. The decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan that began in October 2001 and became the longest US overseas campaign in history was announced by President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021. After this decision was announced, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. The Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan.