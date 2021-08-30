More US strikes in Afghanistan should not be ruled out — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. More US strikes against the territory of Afghanistan should not be ruled out, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry's second Asian department, Zamir Kabulov, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel in an interview.

"Such situations should not be ruled out," he said in reply to a question.

Kabulov stressed that "Russia has repeatedly drawn the attention of the United States and NATO in the first place to the threat coming from the Islamic State [outlawed in Russia]."

"They heard but did not listen. Today they are coming to understand what they were being told. This terrorist organization poses a threat first and foremost to Afghanistan itself and to the outside world," Kabulov said.

On Sunday, August 29, a US drone eliminated a vehicle packed with explosives in Kabul. Militants from the terrorist group Islamic State in Khorasan, a branch of the extremist organization Islamic State, were going to use it to stage a terrorist attack. The US drone reportedly destroyed two vehicles and partially ruined a home. The television broadcaster Al Jazeera says the strike killed twelve.