WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. The United States military forces conducted a special operation in Afghanistan’s Nangahar province to eliminate an Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) planner of terrorist attacks, the US Central Command announced in a statement.

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan," the statement quoted US Central Command Spokesman William Urban as saying. "Initial indications are that we killed the target.".