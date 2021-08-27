Russian envoy to US shares condolences over Kabul terror attack victims

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has expressed condolences to families and friends of those who died in the terror attack in Kabul on Thursday and underlined that the only way to defeat terrorism is to unite efforts.

"I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. And wish all the injured a speedy recovery," he replied to a media question.

"There is no place on Earth for such an evil as terrorism. Only through joint efforts can we defeat it. It is necessary to redouble international interaction to free mankind from this plague," Antonov added. He was quoted as saying by the diplomatic mission’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered near the Kabul airport. Earlier, reports emerged about 90 deaths, including 13 US military personnel. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has resolutely condemned the tragedy and vowed to hold those behind it responsible.