Taliban confirms 52 injured in Kabul airport explosion — reports

TEHRAN, August 26. /TASS/. Spokesman for the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that 52 people have been injured in a blast at Kabul airport, the TOLOnews TV Channel reported on Thursday.

He also confirmed fatalities in the blast but gave no details.

The Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV broadcaster reported citing Mujahid that the Taliban had denounced the blast. As the Taliban said, "the explosion was triggered by a suicide bomber, as a result of which several Taliban fighters guarding the airport were injured."

According to media reports, the blast occurred in Kabul airport on Thursday, followed by a shootout. At least 13 people were killed. A suicide bomber blew up an explosive at the northern entrance to the airport. Foreign military personnel may be among those killed in the blast.

The reports also mentioned a second blast, which could have been set off by an explosive-laden car, the Sky News TV Chanel reported, citing the UK Defense Ministry.