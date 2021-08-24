Venezuela's new Foreign Minister talks cooperation with Russian ambassador

BOGOTA, August 24. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia, who took office on August 20, and Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov discussed cooperation between the two countries on Monday, Plasencia announced on Twitter.

"We held the first meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, and we discussed the main issues of bilateral cooperation," he wrote.

The minister added Russia and Venezuela will continue to strengthen their strategic relations in all areas and on all international platforms.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the appointment of Plasencia as the new Foreign Minister on August 19. In 2019-2020, Plasencia headed the Ministry of Tourism and Foreign Trade.