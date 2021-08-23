Putin, Lukashenko discuss cooperation within Union State

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Current issues of the development of relations between Russia and Belarus, including further integration within the Union State, were the focus of a telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

The telephone call followed Monday’s extraordinary session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The two leaders exchanged views on the results of the session, which focused on the situation in Afghanistan.

"The sides discussed current issues of the development of Russian-Belarusian ties, including cooperation within the Union State," the Kremlin said, adding that the presidents agreed a schedule of further contacts.

Earlier in the day, Belarus’ news agency BelTA reported on the telephone conversation between the two leaders. According to BelTA, they also discussed the Zapad-2021 strategic drills to be held on the territories of the two countries on September 10 through 16, the situation at Belarus’ border with NATO countries and cooperation in the areas of training of military personnel and the mass media. Apart from that, Putin and Lukashenko discussed Union State programs, on which "decisions will be taken soon." The Kremlin however did not provide such details of the conversation.

The CSTO Collective Security Council session was held on Monday online and was chaired by Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon. The leaders discussed issues of ensuring the security of CSTO member nations in the context of the latest developments in Afghanistan.