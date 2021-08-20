Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry

MOSCOW, August 20. / TASS /. Foreign students will be permitted to enter Russia to continue their education, the Ministry of Education and Science stated on Friday noting that the entry rules had already been formulated and would be approved shortly.

"The Russian Ministry of Education and Science came up with an initiative to open state borders for all foreign students. The anti-coronavirus crisis center authorized [the students’] entry into the country to continue their studies. The algorithm, the rules according to which foreign students can visit Russia, has already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future," the press service said.

The press service mentioned that as soon as the rules were approved, foreign students of all Russian universities would have the opportunity to come, stay in dormitories and continue their studies as usual. "Almost all Russian universities are going to begin the academic year in the traditional format. Together with the Foreign Ministry and the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, we petitioned the crisis center to open borders for students from all foreign countries, and we received their support" Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov stated.

Falkov also explained that conditions for remote learning would be organized for those foreign students who would not be able to come to Russia, referring to individual curricula, additional classes and other solutions that enable students to receive a quality education.