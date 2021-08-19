Tripoli for renewing security agreements with Moscow — foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The foreign minister in Libya’s Government of National Unity, Najla Mangoush, has said that she discussed with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the resumption of work on bilateral agreements in the field of security and the economy.

"At today’s meeting we discussed the need for renewing the work on agreements between our countries in the economic sphere, security sphere, and others," Mangoush told a news conference after the talks.

She stressed that Libya appreciated Russia’s contribution to the establishment of ceasefire and the efforts for the sake of a settlement in her country, exerted at the Berlin conferences.

"We also rate highly Russia’s readiness to provide all-round assistance to effecting the timetable of the withdrawal of foreign military units from Libyan territory," she concluded.