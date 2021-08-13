Moscow reports over 6,500 coronavirus-related deaths in July

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Moscow reported 6,583 coronavirus-related deaths in July 2021, the city’s health department said on Friday.

"As many as 17,237 deaths were registered in Moscow in July, or by 6,464 deaths more than in July 2020," it said.

The novel coronavirus infection was confirmed as the primary cause of death in 6,583 cases. "Thus, coronavirus mortality accounts for the entire excess mortality in July," it said. "As many as 6,145 people died from COVID-19 in July and 418 people died from other diseases but with concurrent COVID. The coronavirus infection had a significant impact on the development of the primary disease and its lethal complications in 193 cases."

Such dynamics stem from the dramatic incidence growth due to the spread of a new coronavirus strain in June and from the abnormally hot weather. "Abnormal heat had an adverse impact on the gravity of the disease and its consequences and entailed aggravations of cardio-vascular diseases. Medics say that dehydration of the organism and increased blood viscosity because of the hot weather are fraught with increase risks of thrombosis, a drop in blood pressure and a stroke," it said.

According to the health department, mortality peaks typically lag several weeks behind incidence peaks and the maximal daily tallies of the coronavirus infection were registered in Moscow in June. "The COVID-19 morbidity in July practically reached the level of late 2020 and was aggravated by the hot weather impacts and a more aggressive virus strain," it added.

In June 2021, Moscow reported 16,271 deaths, or by 3,145 more than in June 2020. COVID-19 was confirmed as the primary or concurrent cause of death in 5,527 cases. Another major cause of death was the hot weather.