Moldovan opposition supports efforts to boost relations with Russia, former president says

CHISINAU, August 12. /TASS/. Moldova’s opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists will support the new government’s efforts to boost relations with Moscow, head of the Party of Socialists and the country’s former President Igor Dodon told TASS. According to him, the bloc’s leaders made it clear at a meeting with Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak in Chisinau on Wednesday.

"We discussed relations between Moldova and Russia with a focus on our contribution to their development during my presidential tenure," Dodon pointed out. "I hope that Moldova’s new authorities will maintain constructive dialogue with Russia. Today, it is important to extend free trade with Russia, agree on gas prices, which used to be the lowest in the region, and there are also other issues that we need to discuss. If the authorities need our assistance, we are ready to help," he added.

Dodon added that the meeting had also involved leader of the Party of Communists Vladimir Voronin.

The Bloc of Communists and Socialists received 32 seats in Moldova’s 101-seat parliament following July’s early parliamentary election, while the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity won 63 seats.

Kozak met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday. According to him, the parties discussed the Transnistria issue, bilateral trade and other matters. Kozak emphasized that Russia was ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Moldova.