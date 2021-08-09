Minsk ready to restore relations with Vilnius with no preconditions, says Lukashenko

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarus and Lithuania may restore normal relations, if Vilnius advances no preconditions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with journalists and public figures on Monday.

"Of course, there is," Lukashenko said in response to a question about the chance of normalizing relations between Minsk and Vilnius.

"If you want, let us begin a dialogue at some level but with no preconditions because Belarus does not deserve such a discussion," Lukashenko said.

Lithuania has no right to set conditions for Belarus. Minsk has never committed any unfriendly acts against Vilnius, the Belarusian leader said.

The calls by some Lithuanian politicians to free political prisoners in Belarus are unfounded, Lukashenko said. "We will deal with our prisoners on our own," he stressed.

Lukashenko said earlier on Monday that Minsk was holding no contact with Lithuania at present.

Lithuania did not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020. The Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) stated that ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the opposition’s Coordination Council set up at her initiative were the sole legitimate representatives of Belarus. Tikhanovskaya has been located in Lithuania since she left Belarus in August last year.