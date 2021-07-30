Lukashenko slams attempts to tarnish global image of Belarus as pointless

MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Attempts to tarnish Belarus’ image on the international stage are pointless, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with activists on pressing social and political issues on Friday.

"Attempts to tarnish our country’s image on the international stage have been going on since last August. We have seen a series of pointless escapades, particularly along our border," Lukashenko said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

According to him, Belarus, which serves as a bridge between the West and the East, has been caught in the middle of a clash of civilizations.

In Lukashenko’s words, Belarus has been exposed to attacks in the political, diplomatic, information and public fields, as well as in terms of military threats. "There are some forces that want the Belarusian people to lose their identity forever and cease to exist as a nation, dissolving into the globalized world, for various reasons. Some western partners view parts of our land as their historic territory. Others consider us to be a springboard for their advance to the east," the Belarusian president noted.