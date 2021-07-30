Moldovan President Sandu reveals pick for PM position

CHISINAU, July 30. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has signed an order nominating Natalia Gavrilitsa for the post of Prime Minister.

"Mrs. Natalia Gavrilitsa has been appointed as a candidate for Prime Minister," reads the document, published on the president’s website.

According to the presidential order, Gavrilitsa must submit the program and composition of the new Cabinet for approval by parliament.

Under the Moldovan constitution, Gavrilitsa has a 15-day deadline, but lawmakers from the Party of Action and Solidarity said that the Cabinet approval session would convene on August 5-6.

On Friday, President Sandu held consultations with parliamentary factions on choosing a nominee for the post of Prime Minister. Gavrilitsa’s candidacy was put forward by the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls 63 out of 101 mandates.

Gavrilitsa served as Minister of Finance in 2019, when Sandu was Prime Minister. The opposition bloc of communists and socialists stated that they would not vote for the new cabinet, but they would endorse those programs that are aimed at country’s welfare.

Moldova held snap parliamentary elections on July 11 amid a political crisis. Following the 2020 presidential elections, Sandu achieved the dismissal of the socialist government and blocked the appointment of a new cabinet. This triggered the dissolution of the parliament, in which the Party of Action and Solidarity that supports Sandu, had only 15 seats.