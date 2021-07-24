Turkey reports maximum increase in coronavirus cases since May 12

ANKARA, July 24. /TASS/. Turkey's health ministry reported 12,381 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, which is the highest daily rate for the republic since May 12.

"Over the past 24 hours, 221,463 tests were done, 12,381 cases [of coronavirus infection] were detected. 58 people have died. Now the total number of deaths is 50,450, and the number of infected is 5.514 million," the Ministry of Health said in a daily summary.

On the eve, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca again called on the country's residents to be vaccinated against coronavirus. On Saturday, he also recalled that the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection could affect the level of hospital admission.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mehmet Ceyhan, chairman of Turkey's Infectious Diseases Association, called for "toughening measures regarding Russian tourists" who come to the republic on vacation, "otherwise it will not be possible to stop the growth of morbidity." However, he did not specify exactly how this should be done and why these measures should be applied only to tourists from Russia.

The first coronavirus case was detected in Turkey on March 10 when a local man fell ill after returning from Europe.

On January 14, Turkey began mass vaccination of the population using the Chinese drug CoronaVac produced by Sinovac Biotech, as well as vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Health, to date, more than 65 million people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the republic, of which 39 million received the first component of the vaccine.