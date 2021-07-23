Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate remains at lowest level since late May

MOSCOW, July 23. / TASS /. The COVID-19 spread rate in Russia on Friday remained at 0.95, the lowest level since late May, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The spread rate stands at below 1 in four out of ten Russian regions with the highest COVID-19 incidence. In Moscow, the figure stood at 0.77, while in the Moscow Region it reached 0.84. In the Voronezh and Irkutsk Regions (where for the first time since the pandemic 400 daily cases were recorded), the COVID-19 spread rate amounted to 0.98 and 0.99, respectively.

In Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg and in the Nizhny Novgorod Region the figure hit 1, in the Sverdlovsk Region and the Krasnoyarsk Region - 1.01. In the Rostov Region the figure rose to 1.06 and in the Samara Region to 1.1.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is particularly applied in terms of the decisions on holding mass events in the region.