Merkel: German-US deal ‘good step’ but fails to resolve all differences over Nord Stream 2

BERLIN, July 22. /TASS/. The agreement reached on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a good step forward, but it still does not resolve all differences on the project, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press conference on Thursday.

"I think that the agreement with the US government neither cements the differences, nor does it eliminate all the differences as well. They remain, and we saw that yesterday by the reaction," Merkel said.

"I am glad that we succeeded. We have many tasks within the framework [of the agreement]," she noted.

Merkel pointed out that, for instance, Germany had undertaken a commitment to make efforts to extend the agreement on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

"This is a good step, which required a willingness to compromise on both sides," the German leader said.

The Chancellor stressed that the deal was "an attempt to establish certain criteria" that would allow Ukraine to retain its gas transit status and prevent Russia from using energy resources as a "weapon". She noted that the ball is now in the Congress’ court, since the agreement was concluded with the American government.

"The Russian side has once again stated that it does not intend to use energy resources as a weapon. Here I am taking them at their word," Merkel added.

US-Germany agreement

On July 21, the United States and Germany reached an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project. In particular, Washington admitted that the sanctions would not stop its implementation, while Berlin pledged to seek an extension of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said that Nord Stream 2 was 99% complete and it was impossible to stop its construction.

"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector," the US State Department said in a statement after the agreement was reached.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that it has never used energy resources as an instrument of pressure.