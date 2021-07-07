Russia expresses condolences to people of Haiti over president’s assassination — statement

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia expresses its condolences to the people and the government of Haiti over the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and his spouse, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"We received the message about the tragic events that led to the assassination of the President of Haiti Jovenel Moise and his spouse with deep sadness. We see it as a consequence of the prolonged internal conflict, outbursts of violence and rampant crime in this country," the spokeswoman said in her statement.

"We express our honest condolences to the people and the government of Haiti, to the relatives and close ones of Jovenel Moise. We hope that the people of Haiti will be able to overcome this difficult period in the country’s history via an inclusive political dialogue within the framework of national and international law," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat underscored that, in order to normalize the situation in Haiti, it is necessary to establish "a wider internal political consensus with strict compliance of the universally recognized principles and norms of the international law."

"It is important that all decisions are made purely via peaceful political means by the Haitians themselves, with reliance on the international support, and without any destructive external interference, to achieve solutions, acceptable for all sides," she added.

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during a midnight attack on his residence on Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was also wounded and hospitalized, where she later died. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph urged the population to remain calm, assuring that the "security situation in the country remains under control of that Haiti National Police and Armed Forces."