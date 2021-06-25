Some EU countries make no secret of their plans of color revolution scenarios in Belarus

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow considers a new package of EU sanctions against Belarus as an open interference into its domestic affairs. Some of the EU countries make no secret of the efforts to prepare the ground for a color revolution scenario in that country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We consider it [the package of sanctions] as an open attempt at interfering into Belarus’ domestic affairs, at political bribery of those forces (lured in a number of EU capitals) that would not hesitate to stage another color revolution in their native country with catastrophic consequences in their selfish interests. As a matter of fact, some EU countries and structures already make no secret that they are laying the groundwork for such a scenario," she said.

Russia thinks "deliberate external pressure on the whole sectors of a sovereign country, which pursues an independent policy and refuses to do the bidding of EU officials, categorically unacceptable," Zakharova stressed. "This biased decision is another manifestation of the European Union’s double standards as the European Union refuses to see obvious problems in the sphere of human rights and democratic freedoms in its own member nations and closes partners, such as Ukraine and the United States".

She stressed that Russia is committed to its allied liabilities and will closely coordinate with Belarus measures essential for the sustainable and sovereign development of the brotherly country. "Our opponents and ill-wishers will never succeed in achieving their vicious goals," she added.

On June 24, the European Union imposed sectoral sanctions against Belarus that come into effect from June 25. This is the first time in history, when economic restrictions were imposed against Belarus. Thus, the European Union banned import of potassium chloride used mostly to manufacture fertilizers and petrochemical products, expect gasoline and diesel fuel from Belarus. It is also banned to export to Belarus ingredients for the tobacco industry, technologies and software for internet control, double use vehicle that can be used by the army or police. European investors have been banned to lend money to Belarusian state structures, companies and banks with the state participation of more than 50% for a term of more than three months.