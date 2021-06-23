Moscow authorities have no plans to introduce QR codes for shops, transport

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities have no plans to make city transport and retail outlets "COVID-free," allowing access only to COVID-19 convalescents or vaccinated persons, the head of the Moscow department of trade and services and first deputy mayor, Alexei Nemeryuk, told TASS.

"There are no plans of making shops and transport work in the COVID-free regime," he said, adding that wearing face masks and gloves and other anti-COVID requirements still remain in place in public areas.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday announced more coronavirus restrictions in the Russian capital. Starting from next Monday, June 28, all cafes and restaurants should practically become Covid-free zones.

Only people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, have had COVID-19 in the last 6 months or have negative PCR tests effective for three days are cleared to dine outside. They will have to prove it with a special QR code which will be available starting from June 25. No paper documents or certificates will be accepted.