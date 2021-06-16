US will always put human rights on the table at talks with Russia - Biden

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The US will always raise the issue of human rights at talks with Russia because they are one of the fundamental values of the country, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday following a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I also told him [Putin] that no president of the United States could keep faith with the American people if they did not speak out to defend our democratic values, to stand up for the universal and fundamental freedoms that all men and women have in our view. That’s just part of the DNA of our country. So, human rights is always going to be on the table, I told him," he said.

"It’s not about just going after Russia when they violate human rights, it’s about who we are," Biden added.

Putin told hi separate press conference that the human rights issue was raised at the meeting at Biden’s initiative. At the same time, the Russian leader denied accusations of Western reporters who claimed that human rights relating to expression of political views are violated in Russia.