US expects Biden to hold press conference in Geneva after Putin, says official

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The US government believes that US President Joe Biden will give a press conference following the meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Biden is set to speak after Putin’s separate press conference, a senior US official informed reporters on Tuesday on board Biden’s plane en route from Brussels to Geneva.

According to the official, Putin is set to hold a press conference after the summit. After that, Biden will speak to the press as well.

The official was quoted by the White House press pool.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the much-awaited summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the 46th US president took office.