Kiev armed forces reject LPR allegations of murder of five servicemen

KIEV, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) rejected the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) accusation of murder of five LPR People’s Militia servicemen, UAF operational group North said in a statement, published on its Facebook page Friday.

"According to the obtained intelligence, mercenaries at an observation point of the Russian occupational forces located on the temporarily occupied territory near the settlement of Golubovskoye, initiated a scuffle after prolonged consumption of alcohol beverages and discussion of the complicated economic situation in the self-proclaimed republic, which later escalated in a firefight; one mercenary inflicted lethal gun wounds to his fellow servicemen, and, once he realized the gravity of his crime, committed suicide," the Ukrainian military claim.

The group believes that, by accusing the UAF of murder of the servicemen, the command of the LPR People’s Militia "seeks to high the low level of army discipline and systematic consumption of alcoholic beverages."

"Units and divisions of the operational group North continue to adhere to the ceasefire regime," the Kiev military added.

Earlier, the LPR People’s Militia announced that five servicemen were killed in an attack by Ukrainian sabotage group. The republic noted that the servicemen were killed with shots to the head from special firearms, adding that one serviceman was shot from a foreign-made sniper rifle, while others were shot at point-blank range. The People’s Militia speculated that this was a provocation aimed to cause response fire, in order to accuse LPR of violation of Minsk Agreements and initiate full-scale hostilities.

LPR head Leonid Pasechnik claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces sabotage was thoroughly planned and approved at the highest level.