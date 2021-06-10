UK’s Johnson, US’s Biden discuss China, Iran, Russia — Downing Street

LONDON, June 10. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed China, Iran and Russia during their meeting in UK’s Cornwall, the Prime Minister’s office announced Thursday.

"They covered a number of foreign policy issues, including Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia," the statement reads, without providing further details.

According to the statement, the negotiations focused mainly on relations between London and Washington.

"The Prime Minister and President discussed the importance of the relationship between the UK and the US for protecting our people, boosting prosperity in both our countries and promoting our values around the world," the statement says.

Bothe leaders "agreed that the UK-US partnership was more important than ever," especially amid such common challenges as climate change and "and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic."

"Noting the importance of not just the commercial but the human links between the UK and US, they also agreed to work to reopen travel and to continue to share information that will help defeat the spread of coronavirus in our countries and internationally," the statement added.

The two leaders agreed to continue working on the future UK-US Free Trade Agreement, which would "create jobs and bring new opportunities to both of our countries."

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Johnson expressed his hope that Biden would attend the UK-hosted COP26 Summit later this year.

" The leaders agreed to not only work to reach net zero in their own countries, but also to make sure that developing world economies had access to green technology," the statement says.

The meeting took place ahead the G7 three-day meeting in Cornwall. This association includes the UK, the US, Germany, Italy, Canada, France and Japan.