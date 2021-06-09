Biden: US does not want conflict with Russia, will respond to ‘harmful activities’

TASS, June 10. The United States does not want a conflict with Russia yet intends to respond to those actions by Moscow it considers unfriendly, American President Joe Biden said at a meeting with British servicemen upon his arrival in the UK on Wednesday.

The US president said that at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week, he would "let him know what I want him to know." "We're not seeking conflict with Russia," he explained. "We want a stable and predictable relationship, [...] but I've been clear: the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities," he said at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

As the Kremlin and the White House reported earlier, the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will take place on June 16 in Geneva. According to the press service of the Russian head of state, the two leaders plan to discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.