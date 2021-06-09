Germany sees no need to review relations with Russia, top diplomat says

BERLIN, June 9. /TASS/. Berlin sees no need to review its relationship with Russia, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in response to lawmakers’ questions in the Bundestag on Wednesday.

"We need to keep a window for dialogue open," he pointed out. "I think that on the whole, we don’t need to review our strategy towards Russia. We are interested in good-neighborly relations, but it seems at the moment that Moscow is not ready to maintain dialogue with us to the extent that we are," Maas added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum earlier on Wednesday that Russia was ready to cooperate with Germany in overcoming mutual challenges but expected Berlin to be willing to make agreements. Lavrov emphasized that Moscow appreciated Berlin’s stance against Washington’s hostile pressure on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.